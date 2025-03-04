Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $318,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,005,000 after buying an additional 4,280,041 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after buying an additional 1,700,587 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,816,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,905,000 after buying an additional 1,236,636 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,211,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,801,000 after buying an additional 1,116,684 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VEA opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

