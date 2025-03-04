Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $359,000 in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,817 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 42.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,124,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,476,000 after buying an additional 48,463 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 0.2 %

NTB opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 26.51%. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

Featured Articles

