Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $374,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 409.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 85,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated
In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile
McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McCormick & Company, Incorporated
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.