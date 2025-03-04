Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $381,000 in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter worth $944,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
Northwest Pipe Trading Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ NWPX opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $57.76.
About Northwest Pipe
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
