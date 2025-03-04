Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $382,000 in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 41,222 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $131.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $114.27.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

