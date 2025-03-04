Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

