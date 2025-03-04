Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 1,147 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE GRC opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $995.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

