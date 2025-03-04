Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 8,278 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 127.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.05% of Scholastic worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 838,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 41,864 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Scholastic by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 467,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 195,507 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Scholastic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 157,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.33 million, a P/E ratio of -119.27 and a beta of 1.08. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $39.82.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.48). Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. Analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -444.44%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

