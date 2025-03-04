Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 612.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Century Aluminum stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.50. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $554,739.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,784.41. The trade was a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

