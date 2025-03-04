Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 10,068 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of JAZZ opened at $140.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $99.06 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $183,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,785,088.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,813 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $695,093.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,587.54. The trade was a 36.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,834. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

