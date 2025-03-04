Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 16,374 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,374 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.27%.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at $338,083.20. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

