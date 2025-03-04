Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 220,887 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,887 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer purchased 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,355.70. This trade represents a 197.36 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $141,724.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,329.18. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,249,912 shares of company stock worth $388,709,806 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

