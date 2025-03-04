Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 6,724 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TAC opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

