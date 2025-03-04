Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 8,741 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.0% in the third quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

TDS opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $41.21.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -18.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. Raymond James upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

