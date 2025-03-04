Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 340.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sable Offshore by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Trading Down 8.0 %

NYSE SOC opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SOC shares. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

