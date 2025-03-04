Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,389,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,883,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,809,000 after acquiring an additional 384,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,312,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,797,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,728,000 after acquiring an additional 127,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4,395.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after buying an additional 1,543,099 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE DEI opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.16 and a beta of 1.11. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 584.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.