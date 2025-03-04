Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BEN Earnings

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.92%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

