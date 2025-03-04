Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,061,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $131,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at $276,139.94. This trade represents a 32.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,333 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $6,958,305.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,242 shares of company stock worth $31,230,938. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ZM opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion and a PE ratio of 24.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Scotiabank raised Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised Zoom Video Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.05.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

