1,128 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMG opened at $161.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.90. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.13 and a 52 week high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

