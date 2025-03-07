1,195 Shares in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 158,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $252.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.93. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $219.39 and a 1-year high of $272.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

