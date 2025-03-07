1,382 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $169.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,130.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.79 and a 12 month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.36.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,302,271.39. The trade was a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

