1,405 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $2,467,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Paylocity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $2,274,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Paylocity from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $190.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.66. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 13,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.29, for a total transaction of $2,782,836.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,780,588.66. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 54,654 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,608 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Stories

