14,755 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,734,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,497,000 after acquiring an additional 31,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 326,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,529,000 after purchasing an additional 76,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $102.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Science Applications International

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barbara Supplee purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.36 per share, with a total value of $49,453.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,452.44. The trade was a 13.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.