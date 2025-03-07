1,556 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 12.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,323,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,725,000 after purchasing an additional 141,648 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 513,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,878,000 after purchasing an additional 68,579 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at $4,942,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at $4,833,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $173.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.88. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $192.18.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

