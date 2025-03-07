20,248 Shares in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYCEY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter valued at $8,489,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RYCEY shares. Vertical Research upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $10.51 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $10.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

