21,036 Shares in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,903,000 after buying an additional 366,653 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Sanmina by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 381,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,090,000 after purchasing an additional 325,974 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 922,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,138,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sanmina by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after buying an additional 124,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,524,000 after buying an additional 107,906 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Bank of America upgraded Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $979,853.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,295 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,975.90. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 10,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,520. This represents a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,896 over the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Trading Down 2.0 %

SANM opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Sanmina declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.