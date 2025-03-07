21,928 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,596,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,224.48. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SFBS

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SFBS opened at $85.97 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.16 and its 200 day moving average is $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.