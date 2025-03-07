2,376 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 520,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,079,000 after purchasing an additional 148,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,223,000 after buying an additional 136,528 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $12,734,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,804,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,287,000 after acquiring an additional 123,376 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,438,000 after acquiring an additional 122,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $133,275.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,643.21. This trade represents a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $89.41 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

