2,376 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 520,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,079,000 after purchasing an additional 148,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,223,000 after buying an additional 136,528 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $12,734,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,804,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,287,000 after acquiring an additional 123,376 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,438,000 after acquiring an additional 122,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp
In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $133,275.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,643.21. This trade represents a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $89.41 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.
East West Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than East West Bancorp
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Investing in Small-Cap AI: Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.