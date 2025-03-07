24,708 Shares in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,708 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after buying an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in PAR Technology by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 431.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 51,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PAR opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.07 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.79. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $82.24.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. PAR Technology’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAR. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

