26,246 Shares in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,246 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Ziff Davis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of ZD opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $68.91.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Ziff Davis news, Director W Brian Kretzmer bought 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,063.44. The trade was a 5.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $49,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,655 shares in the company, valued at $727,545. This represents a 7.38 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZD

Ziff Davis Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.