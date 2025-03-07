26,246 Shares in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,246 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Ziff Davis at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZD opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $68.91.
ZD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
