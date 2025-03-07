28,908 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Lamb Weston by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,221,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,791,000 after purchasing an additional 549,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,388,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,598,000 after buying an additional 24,097 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,570 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $129,480,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,951,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,309,000 after acquiring an additional 468,190 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Barclays cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. This trade represents a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Blixt bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,611.50. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

