30,805 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Simon Meester sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $505,109.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,658.12. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,325 shares of company stock worth $1,556,972 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

