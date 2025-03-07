32,773 Shares in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 140.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $34.00.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

