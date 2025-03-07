34,740 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,475 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,411,000 after purchasing an additional 818,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,990,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,092,000 after purchasing an additional 433,676 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,395,000 after purchasing an additional 219,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,235,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,421,000 after buying an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

