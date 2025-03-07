35,523 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Rapid7 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 3,888.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RPD opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 0.96. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $3,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,249.22. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

