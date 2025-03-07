363 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,401,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $565.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.71 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $732.51.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,066,400. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.