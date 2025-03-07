3,653 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 809.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,675,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield by 31.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,783,000 after buying an additional 2,818,716 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Brookfield by 23.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,152,000 after buying an additional 1,301,072 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,178,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,585,000 after buying an additional 823,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Brookfield by 62.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,949,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,614,000 after buying an additional 750,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN opened at $52.34 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BN

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.