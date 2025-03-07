37,191 Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,191 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3,804.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 275.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,289,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after purchasing an additional 94,694 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 475,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.50 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.50 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Monday, November 25th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

Insider Activity at Summit Materials

In related news, insider Christopher Burke Gaskill sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $78,197.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,651.11. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of SUM opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $54.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

