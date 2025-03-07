41,165 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 60,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 411,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 801,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 87,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 50,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.91.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. Equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

