43,643 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Barclays increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $44.04 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $46.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.36%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

