521 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,575,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 57,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Stock Down 7.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $541.87 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $249.58 and a twelve month high of $652.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $546.33 and its 200-day moving average is $451.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.07 and a beta of 1.66.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
