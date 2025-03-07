5,765 Shares in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Xometry by 57.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Miln sold 5,386 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $227,989.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,586.57. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $733,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,824,762. This represents a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,315. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Further Reading

