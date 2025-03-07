6,605 Shares in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YY shares. StockNews.com cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YY

JOYY Profile

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.