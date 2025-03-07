abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of abrdn Global Income Fund worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FCO opened at $6.06 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $6.61.

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.86%.

abrdn Global Income Fund Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

