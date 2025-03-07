Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

ASO opened at $48.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $74.26.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASO shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

