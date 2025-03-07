Adero Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,584 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.2% of Adero Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 26.7% during the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $110.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.75. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.69.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

