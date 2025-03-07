Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 6,924.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adient were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 9.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,197,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,298,000 after purchasing an additional 442,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 38,074.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,443,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,719,000 after purchasing an additional 158,017 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 45.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,771,000 after purchasing an additional 877,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,387 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Stock Up 3.9 %

Adient stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Adient Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

