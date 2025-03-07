AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 44,062 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 81% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,394 call options.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Down 7.2 %

MSOS opened at $2.85 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $389.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,437,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,572,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,107,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,299.9% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,869,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,825 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,864,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

