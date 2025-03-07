AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $41,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 333,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,275,000 after buying an additional 32,663 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

AeroVironment stock opened at $135.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.42. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.07 and a 12-month high of $236.60.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $188.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.80 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

