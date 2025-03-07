AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as low as C$1.38. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 24,490 shares trading hands.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The firm has a market cap of C$58.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.59.

About AKITA Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Akita Drilling Ltd is a Canadian oil and gas drilling contractor. The company is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The company owns and operates over 30 drilling rigs It is also involved in the drilling related to potash mining and the development of storage caverns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.